JMU baseball falls to Georgia Southern in regular season finale

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After forcing a rubber match with Georgia Southern, James Madison baseball fell to the Eagles 4-2 in its regular season finale.

Redshirt junior pitcher CJ Czerwinski got the start for JMU, tossing four innings while striking out two. Sophomore Coleman Calabrese led the Dukes at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run.

James Madison earned the No. 7 seed in the Sun Belt Championship. The Dukes return to the diamond for the play-in game on Tuesday, facing Old Dominion at 4 p.m. ET in Montgomery, Alabama. This matchup will be streamed live on ESPN+.

