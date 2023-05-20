Page County softball comes from behind to defeat East Rockingham, claim Bull Run District title

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County softball team trailed all night to East Rockingham until a 3-run bottom of the seventh led the Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Eagles.

East Rockingham led 3-0 going to the bottom of the sixth but Page County started to chip away. After scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers scored three more times in the bottom of the seventh for a walk off win.

The Eagles failed to record an out in the bottom of the seventh.

In baseball, East Rockingham defeated Page County 5-2.

For other scores around The Valley, click here. If you see a score missing, you can report it by sending an email to sports@whsv.com.

