Page County softball comes from behind to defeat East Rockingham, claim Bull Run District title

The Page County softball team meets in the circle facing East Rockingham on May 19, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County softball team trailed all night to East Rockingham until a 3-run bottom of the seventh led the Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Eagles.

East Rockingham led 3-0 going to the bottom of the sixth but Page County started to chip away. After scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers scored three more times in the bottom of the seventh for a walk off win.

The Eagles failed to record an out in the bottom of the seventh.

In baseball, East Rockingham defeated Page County 5-2.

For other scores around The Valley, click here. If you see a score missing, you can report it by sending an email to sports@whsv.com.

