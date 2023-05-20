Snake tips from the Wildlife Center of Virginia

Draw Your Weather
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is offering up some tips if you find a snake inside your home.

“If someone finds a snake in their home, really the first thing for them to do is to identify that snake and specifically identify whether they’re dealing with a venomous species or not,” Connor Gillespie with the Wildlife Center of Virginia said.

Gillespie says finding out if a snake is venomous is a tricky task and unfortunately misinformation is out there.

“They’ll be told to look at characteristics like shape or pupil shape or size, which those really aren’t the best measures,” he said.

He says this causes people to get up close to the snake, which the Wildlife Center does not recommend.

In Virginia, there are three venomous species; copperhead, cottonmouth, and timber rattlesnake.

“You’re going to want to call a humane wildlife company that can come in and handle that for you because they have training and skills,” Gillespie said.

A nonvenomous snake, however, is easier to remove without a professional. Gillespie recommends gently sweeping a snake out of the house.

