The Society of Civil War Surgeons show displays of medical procedures from the Civil War

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) -The Society of Civil War Surgeons was at the Historic Bushong Farm in New Market on Friday, and will be there for the duration of the weekend events at the battlefield.

They had medical displays and did medical and surgery demonstrations like how they were performed during the Civil War.

Society of Civil War Surgeons President Trevor Steinbach said medicine from this time transitions from medieval to modern medicine.

“It is important for people to understand how far medicine has progressed over the years. We are the third war that is using chloroform and ether,” said Steinbach.

Steinbach continues ”During this time period we were learning how to treat chest wounds so people could survive them. We were almost to the point where we knew about germ theory but we did know that if we keep things clean more people would survive.”

Steinbach said there will be a commemoration Saturday and Sunday for the 159th anniversary of the Battle of New Market.

