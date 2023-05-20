Special Olympics Golf Classic hits the green for tenth year

BAYSE, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office had its annual Special Olympics Golf Classic to raise money for the Special Olympics Virginia. The great relationship between them and the sports organization makes it something to look forward to every year.

“It’s always been that bond between the profession and that program and it’s a great bond that’s worked out really really well. Usually, with things like the programs they offer, you end up gaining more than your gift because it’s just such a great wonderful program,” Sheriff Hutcheson said.

The golf tournament is usually a segue into the annual Special Olympics Summer Games.

Senior Director Ellen Head says the relationship between the two organizations to make the event happen shows what the Special Olympics are all about.

It really is an inclusion revolution and we’re bringing people from all over their kids or whether they’re adults but other members of law enforcement or their teachers in school or students at the school we bring them together and we have a place for everybody within Special Olympics,” Head said.

Special Olympics Virginia shared that law enforcement across the commonwealth are in this together as a front of support.

Senior Director Brenda Head confirmed law enforcement raised the bar by getting 1.3 million dollars in last year’s tournament and are working for a new personal best — increased by another $200 thousand.

