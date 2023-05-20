Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Special Olympics Golf Classic hits the green for tenth year

By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYSE, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office had its annual Special Olympics Golf Classic to raise money for the Special Olympics Virginia. The great relationship between them and the sports organization makes it something to look forward to every year.

“It’s always been that bond between the profession and that program and it’s a great bond that’s worked out really really well. Usually, with things like the programs they offer, you end up gaining more than your gift because it’s just such a great wonderful program,” Sheriff Hutcheson said.

The golf tournament is usually a segue into the annual Special Olympics Summer Games.

Senior Director Ellen Head says the relationship between the two organizations to make the event happen shows what the Special Olympics are all about.

It really is an inclusion revolution and we’re bringing people from all over their kids or whether they’re adults but other members of law enforcement or their teachers in school or students at the school we bring them together and we have a place for everybody within Special Olympics,” Head said.

Special Olympics Virginia shared that law enforcement across the commonwealth are in this together as a front of support.

Senior Director Brenda Head confirmed law enforcement raised the bar by getting 1.3 million dollars in last year’s tournament and are working for a new personal best — increased by another $200 thousand.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Vehicle of reported missing person found in the Shenandoah National Park
A Valley man has become a professional corn hole player. Dylan Wood has been playing corn hole...
Valley man competing in professional corn hole league
North Fork Middle School teacher charged, suspended, officials say
Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
1 worker dead, 1 unaccounted for after massive Charlotte fire
Inside the lobby of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fishersville
Fishersville’s Amazon Fulfillment Center opens its doors

Latest News

Buddy serves an important role at the Wildlife Center of Virginia.
The story of Buddy the Bald Eagle
Society of Civil War Surgeons setup at Bushong Farm
The Society of Civil War Surgeons show displays of medical procedures from the Civil War
Special Olympics Golf Classic putts for tenth year
HPD shared that the free summer camp is a chance to keep the line of transparency open with...
Harrisonburg Police’s PATCH Camp for teenagers to return this summer