The story of Buddy the Bald Eagle

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Buddy the Eagle has served as an education ambassador at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro since he was admitted there. Buddy has become a fan favorite for a lot of people, and serves as an educational tool for the public, as well as for people taking care of animals.

Buddy was born in 2008, and happened to be born in a nest that had a webcam next to it, which allowed people to watch Buddy grow each and every day. As time went on though, people began noticing a growth on his beak, which turned out to be a tumor.

The decision was made to take Buddy to Waynesboro so he could be cared for at the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

“The tumor was able to be surgically removed, but the growth plate on his beak was permanently stunted, so now even as an adult, his beak is permanently scissored.” Alex Wehrung, Outreach and Education Public Affairs Manager with the Wildlife Center, said.

According to the report about Buddy from the Wildlife Center’s website, Buddy was diagnosed with avian pox—a widespread viral disease in birds. In August 2009, the Wildlife Center declared that Buddy was non-releasable, due to a permanently malformed beak as a result of a large avian pox lesion.

“Instead of being a wild eagle, now he’s an education ambassador at the Wildlife Center of Virginia.” Wehrung said.

You can see Buddy, and other animals, on the live cameras the Wildlife Center has on its website.

If you’d like to learn more about Buddy and the Wildlife Center, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.