A very nice next several days

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers early on in the evening as temperatures fall into the 60s. Decreasing clouds late in the evening and into the overnight. A pleasant night with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mainly sunny throughout the day and absolutely beautiful. Warm and comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clear and comfortable for the evening as temperatures fall into the 60s. Clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Adding some clouds for the afternoon. Partly cloudy during the afternoon and still very nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Plenty of clouds for the evening and comfortable with temperatures falling into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and very pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy to start the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Turning clear overnight and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mainly sunny most of the day with some clouds arriving late in the afternoon. Warm and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy for the evening as temperatures fall into the 60s. Some clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Some clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s. Some clouds for the evening as temperatures fall into the 60s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

