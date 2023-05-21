Art piece honors student-athletes killed on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia faculty, students, and volunteers are creating a “Dark Flag.”

Architecture and Art Professor Sanda Iliescu and her 14 students created the art piece, which is filled with words meant to make people reflect on gun violence across the U.S. The emotions in the painting, she says, were sorrow & mourning, but also hope & love.

Many added to the piece to honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry, the three student-athletes killed in November’s shooting on UVA Grounds.

“This has been tragic year at UVA with a murder of three of our students,” Iliescu said. “The 14 students and I painted the flag, but we also invited volunteers from the community.”

The painting will be on display at Ruffin Gallery until June 23.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.