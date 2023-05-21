Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Art piece honors student-athletes killed on UVA Grounds

University of Virginia faculty, students, and volunteers are creating a “Dark Flag.”
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia faculty, students, and volunteers are creating a “Dark Flag.”

Architecture and Art Professor Sanda Iliescu and her 14 students created the art piece, which is filled with words meant to make people reflect on gun violence across the U.S. The emotions in the painting, she says, were sorrow & mourning, but also hope & love.

Many added to the piece to honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry, the three student-athletes killed in November’s shooting on UVA Grounds.

“This has been tragic year at UVA with a murder of three of our students,” Iliescu said. “The 14 students and I painted the flag, but we also invited volunteers from the community.”

The painting will be on display at Ruffin Gallery until June 23.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Nearly $11,000 of drugs seized in Luray; suspect charged
Mateo Luis Cabo Zevallos was reported missing in early May, and his vehicle was reportedly...
SNP suspends missing persons search after remains were found on Sunday
The residence was found in heavy smoke conditions at responders' arrival.
Officials: Family displaced after Saturday morning fire
The fundraiser was a year in the making so that many people could be in for a good safe ride.
Dice Run was a big hit for Swoope Volunteer Fire’s fundraising
Around 30 grams of powder Fentanyl were seized during a controlled buy and subsequent traffic...
Hopewell woman charged after Fentanyl discovered during New Market traffic stop, Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

A curated book cart outside of Stone Soup Books.
Stone Soup Books in Waynesboro rescues books to connect people through story
The Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced that Harrisonburg High School is in lockdown as...
Harrisonburg High School placed in lockdown, officials say
Tuition and fees could rise for Virginia community colleges
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A very nice next several days
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member