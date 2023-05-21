Dice Run was a big hit for Swoope Volunteer Fire’s fundraising

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Swoope Volunteer Fire Company tried a different way to raise money on Saturday. The Dice Run fundraiser was a big deal since the fire company remains 100% volunteer.

Organizers explained how the Dice Run worked. Motorcyclists paid an entry fee to ride through a course with checkpoints. At each checkpoint, dice were rolled. The winner was determined and prizes were awarded at the last checkpoint.

Swoope Fire raised at least $2500 from a donation, but the big turnout made them confident they will have the money to get what they need.

“We use it for many different things, and then we had to look at bills... that we have to pay. Our firetrucks cost anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars, so it’s very important that we have money to be able to get out the door and go to calls,” Swoope Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief Ben Piner said.

Collaborators of the Dice Run said this event needed to happen so Swoope Fire can get the thank you they deserve in the best way possible.

The fundraiser was a year in the making, so many people could be in for a good safe ride.

“It was a great ride. We had good weather; got cloudy a few times over but never did hit any rain, and I won two prizes on the ride so even better. Supporting the fire department is a great cause. When I saw they were doing a run, I want to be part of it so here I am,” Waynesboro -Based Biker Corey Lewis said.

Motorcyclists came from near and far just to show that they were Swoope strong.

“It’s about love, and it’s about our community and doing what’s right and making sure that people have someone there when they have an emergency; that we can take care of them,” Deputy Chief Piner said.

Multiple attendees hope Swoope Fire has events like this regularly.

