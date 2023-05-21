Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Officials: Family displaced after Saturday morning fire

The residence was found in heavy smoke conditions at responders' arrival.
The residence was found in heavy smoke conditions at responders' arrival.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - A home fire on Saturday morning left one family displaced and Penn Laird Drive was blocked from traffic for hours, according to officials.

McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to a call at 8:45 AM at the 5400 block of Penn Laird Drive. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was visible.

”The home is pretty much a total loss. American Red Cross is here, and they’re working with the tenants to help them out.” McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Todd Breeden said.

Responding units also included Rockingham County Fire-Rescue, Bridgewater Volunteer Fire, Harrisonburg Fire, and Hose Company No. 4.

Chief Todd Breeden said today’s incident showed the importance of having working smoke detectors in homes and how they can save lives.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 30 grams of powder Fentanyl were seized during a controlled buy and subsequent traffic...
Hopewell woman charged after Fentanyl discovered during New Market traffic stop, Sheriff’s Office says
A Valley man has become a professional corn hole player. Dylan Wood has been playing corn hole...
Valley man competing in professional corn hole league
El Niño influences weather patterns across the US.
El Niño is making a return. What does that mean for our area?
A large wellness resort coming to Shenandoah County is preparing to break ground this fall. The...
Shenandoah County wellness resort preparing to break ground this fall
Staunton and Augusta county had 490 scams reported since 2022
Phishing and scam reports in the Shenandoah Valley

Latest News

The fundraiser was a year in the making so that many people could be in for a good safe ride.
Dice Run was a big hit for Swoope Volunteer Fire’s fundraising
Dice Run scores high in Swoope Volunteer Fire’s fundraising
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A very nice next several days
Ben's Saturday Evening Forecast