Officials: Family displaced after Saturday morning fire

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - A home fire on Saturday morning left one family displaced and Penn Laird Drive was blocked from traffic for hours, according to officials.

McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to a call at 8:45 AM at the 5400 block of Penn Laird Drive. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was visible.

”The home is pretty much a total loss. American Red Cross is here, and they’re working with the tenants to help them out.” McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Todd Breeden said.

Responding units also included Rockingham County Fire-Rescue, Bridgewater Volunteer Fire, Harrisonburg Fire, and Hose Company No. 4.

Chief Todd Breeden said today’s incident showed the importance of having working smoke detectors in homes and how they can save lives.

No one was hurt in the fire.

