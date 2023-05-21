Draw Your Weather
Officials: Nearly $11,000 of drugs seized in Luray; suspect charged

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force seized $10,752 dollars worth of methamphetamine in Luray on Saturday after an ongoing investigation, according to a press release by the agency.

It said officers were made aware that 33-year-old David Brandon Holloway, of North Chesterfield, was traveling to Luray “to distribute” the drug.

Holloway was arrested in the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot. Officers then seized 4 ounces of methamphetamine. He was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance.

