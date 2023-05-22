Draw Your Weather
Catch the Moon with Venus and Mars this week up in the sky

The Moon will move to various positions compared to Venus and Mars this week up in the sky
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - The Moon poses with Venus and Mars this week up in the sky.

THE MOON, VENUS, AND MARS

Over most of this week during the evenings, the Moon was pose with Venus and Mars at various positions in the western sky. Tuesday and Wednesday evenings will have the best viewing.

MONDAY EVENING

On Monday evening, the Moon will be positioned just to the lower right of Venus and Mars will be to the two’s upper left. Closer to sunset will create the best view but you can view all three before they set around 11 pm. Skies will not be favorable for viewing as skies will be mostly cloudy.

Monday evening, the Moon will be to the lower right of Venus and Mars
TUESDAY EVENING

On Tuesday evening, the Moon will have moved in between Mars and Venus up in the sky. The three will form a crooked line in the sky with Mars to the upper left and Venus just to the lower right of the Moon. There will be slightly more time to view the three, until around 11:30 pm. There won’t be a clear sky, but there may be enough breaks in the clouds for viewing.

Tuesday evening, the Moon will be between Venus and Mars
WEDNESDAY EVENING

On Wednesday evening, the Moon will have moved just above Mars. Venus will be to the lower right to the two. You’ll have again until around 11:30 pm to view the three. There won’t be a clear sky, but there may be enough breaks in the clouds for viewing.

Wednesday evening, the Moon will be just above Mars
THURSDAY EVENING

On Thursday evening, the Moon will then start to move away from Venus and Mars. The three will form a diagonal line in the sky Thursday evening with the Moon to the upper left of Mars and Venus to the lower right. Skies will not be favorable for viewing as skies will be mostly cloudy.

Thursday evening, the Moon will be to the upper left of Venus and Mars
*As the week continues, the Moon will continue to pull farther and farther away from Venus and Mars.

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain another 10 minutes of daylight. By May 29th, we will have 14 hours and 37 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 23 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 5:58 am to 5:54 am while sunsets will move from 8:25 pm to 8:31 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
May 225:58 am8:25 pm14 hrs, 27 mins
May 235:58 am8:26 pm14 hrs, 28 mins
May 245:57 am8:27 pm14 hrs, 30 mins
May 255:56 am8:28 pm14 hrs, 32 mins
May 265:56 am8:29 pm14 hrs, 33 mins
May 275:55 am8:29 pm14 hrs, 34 mins
May 285:55 am8:30 pm14 hrs, 35 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Fri May 26, 11:02 pm3 min55°10° above NW55° above NNW
Sat May 27, 10:14 pm4 min41°10° above NW31° above ENE
Friday night, there will be another good opportunity to view the International Space Station
NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
First Quarter MoonMay 27th, 11:22 am
Full MoonJune 3rd, 11:41 pm
Third Quarter MoonJune 10th, 3:31 pm
New MoonJune 18th, 12:37 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets around midnight in the northwest

Mars: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, sets in the northwest just after 12:30 am

Jupiter: Rises in the east around 4:30 am, very limited viewing, not in sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky around 2:15 am in the eastern sky

