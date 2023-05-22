Draw Your Weather
Harrisonburg High School placed in lockdown, officials say

The Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced that Harrisonburg High School is in lockdown as...
The Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced that Harrisonburg High School is in lockdown as of 12:20 p.m.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) announced that Harrisonburg High School is in lockdown as of 12:20 p.m.

The announcement was posted on their website Monday morning, and says the following.

“Harrisonburg High School has been placed in a lockdown, and the Harrisonburg Police Department is involved. We will notify parents when the lockdown has been lifted.”

Michael Richards, HCPS Superintendent, said police are investigating an alleged weapon on campus, and that the Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating.

WHSV is working on getting more details about the lockdown and we will share information once we have it.

