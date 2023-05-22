Island Wing Company extends summer hours to nightlife

Draw Your Weather
One of the biggest takeaways management wants to express is that people can have a fryer-free choice for a late night snack that promotes healthier eating from the salads to the wings.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Island Wing Company Grill and Bar in Harrisonburg wants to make the most of this summer by extending their business hours.

The restaurant now has closing times at midnight from Sunday to Thursday and 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays — hoping to give people working a different schedule a place to go.

“We wanted to give an opportunity for the other people that work in the industry, who get off at midnight have a place to come and relax and wind down before they went home. The servers and employees are making additional money, but for the business as well we push to start to see more sales in those later night hours in otherwise we would’ve missed,” Island Wing Company Owner-Operator Shawn Holt said.

The extended hours have been in effect for two weeks, and Holt said it has been a success. With longer hours, Island Wing Company has more activities planned this summer, as well.

“We got a number of different bands lined up for the weekend, but once every month [we’ll have a] a pretty large band lined up and pack the house and have a lot of fun this summer,” Holt said

Holt said he wants people to know they can have a fryer-free choice for a late-night snack that promotes healthier eating from the salads to the wings.

Due to the positive turnout during late night hours, Island Wing Company sees this setup continuing through townie summer and beyond.

