Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road

A man was fatally struck by a car in California as he was helping a family of ducks cross the road. (Source: KCRA, William)
By Michelle Bandur, KCRA
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KCRA) – A man was fatally struck by a car in California as he was helping a family of ducks cross the road.

The crash happened in Rocklin on Thursday evening, police said.

William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the good Samaritan helping the ducklings safely cross the roadway.

Just moments later, once the ducks were safe, the man turned around to return to his vehicle when he was hit by a car.

The man has not been publicly identified. Police said the driver was a 17-year-old girl who stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. She is currently not facing charges.

The man’s final act of kindness made a lasting impact on the who say they won’t soon forget the traumatic turn of events.

“He was the only person to get out of the car and try and help them and probably the nicest person in the entire area. It’s not fair,” he said.

Another 12-year-old witness, Jude, wanted to honor the man by returning to the intersection with flowers and rubber ducks.

“You should honor him because he was being really kind and then something horrible happened to him,” Jude said. “He was an amazing person.”

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The HCPS website announced the lockdown has been lifted at Harrisonburg High School.
Lockdown lifted at Harrisonburg High School, officials say
Officials: Nearly $11,000 of drugs seized in Luray; suspect charged
Mateo Luis Cabo Zevallos was reported missing in early May, and his vehicle was reportedly...
SNP suspends missing persons search after remains were found on Sunday
The residence was found in heavy smoke conditions at responders' arrival.
Officials: Family displaced after Saturday morning fire
The fundraiser was a year in the making so that many people could be in for a good safe ride.
Dice Run was a big hit for Swoope Volunteer Fire’s fundraising

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity this week
SVASC receives a $25,000 grant for spays/neuters for pets in their shelter
Shenandoah Valley Animal Service Center receives grant to fund spays and neuters at the shelter
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000
This week is National Public Works Week
National Public Works Week; the celebration of “invisible” employees