SNP suspends missing persons search after remains were found on Sunday

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park (SNP) has suspended their search operation after human remains were found on Sunday around noon, according to a media release.

Preliminary identification led SNP officials to believe the remains were from 21-year-old Mateo Cobo Zevallos.

Zevallos was first reported missing to Fairfax County Police Department on May 6 after he was last seen leaving his home in Oakton, VA on May 5.

SNP said it received information that prompted a search for Zevallos’ car on May 16. Officials said the car was located in an SNP parking lot near Overall Run Falls Trail. SNP rangers began searching for Zevallos on Wednesday morning.

The remains were found just over a mile and a half from where the car was parked and were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for further identification and to determine the cause of death.

According to SNP, the Overall Run area has reopened.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.