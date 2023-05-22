Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Tuition and fees could rise for Virginia community colleges

(NBC12)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/WCC Release) - The State Board for Community Colleges is considering tuition and mandatory fee increases for Virginia’s community colleges, effective in fall 2023, according to a release from Wytheville Community College.

The notice of consideration is in accordance with Section 23.1-307 (D) of the Code of Virginia, with the board meeting at 9 a.m. July 20, 2023, at the Virginia Community College System, System Office, 300 Arboretum Place in Richmond.

The State Board traditionally considers tuition and fee increases during its May meeting, according to the release, but the Board delayed action on the matter until after the General Assembly and Governor conclude their deliberations on the State Budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to WCC, “At its July meeting, the State Board will consider mandatory tuition and fee increases of between 0 percent and 4.7 percent for all undergraduate students, subject to budget provisions of the 2023 General Assembly. The maximum potential increase equates to a tuition and education and general fee rate of $161.25 per credit hour for in-state students and would result in a net annual increase of $217 for a student enrolling in thirty credit hours during the academic year. The community colleges will use revenue generated from any increase in mandatory fees to pay for mandatory cost increases associated with compensation and benefit increases, contractual obligations, technology and strategic initiatives, inflationary cost impacts, debt service, and potential adjustments to student fees.”

Written comments from the public will be accepted through July 19 and will be made available to the Board before action on tuition is taken. Written comments may be sent to Rose Marie Owen, Executive Assistant to the Chancellor, at rmowen@vccs.edu, or they may be mailed to the attention of Rose Marie Owen at:

Office of the Chancellor

Virginia Community College System

300 Arboretum Parkway

Richmond, Virginia 23236

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Nearly $11,000 of drugs seized in Luray; suspect charged
Mateo Luis Cabo Zevallos was reported missing in early May, and his vehicle was reportedly...
SNP suspends missing persons search after remains were found on Sunday
The residence was found in heavy smoke conditions at responders' arrival.
Officials: Family displaced after Saturday morning fire
The fundraiser was a year in the making so that many people could be in for a good safe ride.
Dice Run was a big hit for Swoope Volunteer Fire’s fundraising
Around 30 grams of powder Fentanyl were seized during a controlled buy and subsequent traffic...
Hopewell woman charged after Fentanyl discovered during New Market traffic stop, Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

A curated book cart outside of Stone Soup Books.
Stone Soup Books in Waynesboro rescues books to connect people through story
The Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced that Harrisonburg High School is in lockdown as...
Harrisonburg High School placed in lockdown, officials say
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A very nice next several days
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member