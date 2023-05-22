WHSV Hosts Annual Student Athlete Banquet

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday evening, WHSV-TV hosted the annual Student Athlete Banquet at JMU Festival Center.

The event celebrated local student athletes in the community. Throughout the year, WHSV highlighted one student athlete each week who was excelling on and off the playing field. On Sunday, those athletes came together in Harrisonburg.

During the banquet, student athletes shared their post-graduation plans as many prepare to take their athletic careers to the college level. The evening featured guest speaker Tim Leach, who recently stepped away from Spotswood High School after 10 years as the athletic director.

“Take the things you have learned in high school and in sports and use them to get better every day,” Leach said to the student athletes. “Adjust when things don’t work. What is your legacy that you are leaving behind for your family?”

To close out the evening, WHSV revealed the Charlie Obaugh RV and Outdoor Student Athlete of the Year, Jaidyn McClung. McClung is a basketball, volleyball, and track star for Luray who will be continuing her volleyball career at Bridgewater College. She will be receiving a scholarship to be used towards her academics at the next level.

“This honor means a lot because I have worked really hard as a student and as an athlete,” said McClung. “Don’t take anything for granted. Definitely don’t blink because it does fly by and I am amazed that I will soon be a high school graduate.”

