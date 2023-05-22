Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New details are coming to light about a Richmond woman who was shot dead at the beginning of May and found on the side of Old Williamsburg Road in York County.

Police say 25-year-old Ty’osha Mitchell was found by a jogger on the morning of May 6 after being kidnapped, beaten and shot several times.

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with her death and are facing second-degree murder and conspiracy charges. Those people include Jayquan Jones, Jamica Langley, Hezekiah Carney, and Acacia Jackson.

WVEC reports that text messages obtained by detectives revealed that all individuals, including Mitchell, were believed to be part of a gang called the Vietnam Baby Gorilla gang of the Mad Stone Bloods gang tied to Norfolk.

According to the messages, Mitchell was the highest-ranking female gang member, and the four suspects were attempting to beat her out of the gang, trying to remove her as a member.

Court documents say they showed up at her Richmond apartment in the early morning hours of May 6th and started beating her.

They then took her in a black Hyundai Sonata and drove away.

Police were able to track down the car using eyewitness testimony and surveillance footage.

Police came in contact with that car on May 7th, a day after Mitchell was found.

All four suspects will have preliminary hearings in York County on Sept. 12.

