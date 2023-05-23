Albemarle man charged with murder in Charlottesville investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says an Albemarle County man is charged with second-degree murder.
CPD announced Tuesday, May 23, that 20-year-old Nasir Floyd McGhee is the second person charged in connection with the homicide of 20-year-old Justice Kilel at the Sunshine Mini Mart on March 4. The department says prior to this, he was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
A 17-year-old is also charged with second-degree murder.
Investigators believe Kilel was purchasing an item when McGhee and the 17-year-old walked in and assaulted him. During the altercation, one of the suspects fired a gun. The 17-year-old was admitted to UVA Medical Center with a gunshot wound, and McGhee was laster found at an apartment complex in Albemarle County.
