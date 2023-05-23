Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Albemarle man charged with murder in Charlottesville investigation

The Charlottesville Police Department says an Albemarle County man is charged with second-degree murder.
By NBC29
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says an Albemarle County man is charged with second-degree murder.

CPD announced Tuesday, May 23, that 20-year-old Nasir Floyd McGhee is the second person charged in connection with the homicide of 20-year-old Justice Kilel at the Sunshine Mini Mart on March 4. The department says prior to this, he was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

A 17-year-old is also charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators believe Kilel was purchasing an item when McGhee and the 17-year-old walked in and assaulted him. During the altercation, one of the suspects fired a gun. The 17-year-old was admitted to UVA Medical Center with a gunshot wound, and McGhee was laster found at an apartment complex in Albemarle County.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mateo Luis Cabo Zevallos was reported missing in early May, and his vehicle was reportedly...
SNP suspends missing persons search after remains were found on Sunday
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
Skeletal remains found at Fishersville building site, Sheriff’s Office says
A Stanley woman is upset after a local concrete contractor crashed his truck into the side of...
Stanley woman upset after concrete truck crashed into her home
The HCPS website announced the lockdown has been lifted at Harrisonburg High School.
Lockdown lifted at Harrisonburg High School, officials say

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity this week
healthwise
Sentara RMH unveils new mural on wall facing Critical Care unit patient rooms
Sentara RMH mural giving critical care patients a ‘mountain view’
WHSV full forecast 5-24-23
Police say Michael C. Davis of Chesterfield forced David into a car against her will, which...
New details emerge in deadly abduction, shootout on I-95