Augusta Health Mobile Clinic stops in Craigsville

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Health Mobile Clinic makes stops in Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County.

Craigsville is one the multiple locations they stop by monthly to offer primary care, vaccines, lab work, referrals needed for specialty care, medical and financial aid enrollment and more.

“We seem to be finding more individuals that are suited for this clinic and are in need. So our program has tripled since last September in terms of locations and people being seen.” said Isaac Izzillo, Director of the Mobile Primary Care Clinic, Augusta Health.

Izzillo said they have found more community partners which is crucial for finding the right patients.

“Coming to their community and their location will hopefully help give them the opportunity for primary care and manage chronic diseases.” said Izzillo.

“It is a tough situation. What we have right now is when the rescue squad became paid, we have one unit here. When that unit is out the next unit has to be called. It could be an hour or hour and a half to get someone to the doctor if that unit is called out. With this (the clinic) being here and people being checked up. They can find difficulties now, send them to the hospital now and maybe save their life.” said Craigsville mayor, Richard Fox.

Fox said they are working to spread the word about the mobile clinic.

We got it on our town website. We got businesses and the organizations announcing that it is here and when it is here. It is picking up a little bit each time they come.” said Fox.

Fox said he hopes to have more clinics like this one come to town.

“I’m sure if this gets off the ground the way I am hoping that is does. It will be more than once a month.” said Fox.

