East Rockingham baseball advances to Bull Run District Semifinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, East Rockingham baseball defeated Strasburg 4-2 in the Bull Run District Quarterfinals.

The Eagles will face Mountain View in the Bull Run District Semifinals on Tuesday.

The complete Bull Run District Tournament baseball bracket can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.