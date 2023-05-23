HCHC provides family planning services after CSHD loses Title X funding

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since July 2022, Healthy Community Health Centers has offered family planning services to people of all ages after Central Shenandoah Health District lost its Title X funding.

HCHC provides birth control, STI screenings, and other reproductive health services to people in the Valley. They serve patients of all ages and all insurance statuses. Their services are priced through a “sliding-scale” method to price services, so people can pay what they can afford and avoid drowning in medical expenses.

“It can impact your whole life it can just cause a lot of interruptions that nobody wants,” Cara Valentine, director of marketing and public relations.

The family planning services work in tandem with their primary care. Valentine said reproductive health is just as important as general health.

“Younger people especially, STI’s and other things, you want to protect yourself and protect the people you are interacting with. Set yourself up for the healthiest future you can have,” Valentine said.

The center is working with more providers this summer to expand the healthcare they are able to provide. Valentine said this has not affected appointment availability.

