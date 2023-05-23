JMU baseball defeats Old Dominion 2-1, advances to double-elimination bracket in Sun Belt Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, James Madison baseball took down Old Dominion 2-1 in the play-in game in the Sun Belt Tournament.

James Madison improves to 31-23 overall for its most wins in a single season since 2019. Relief pitcher T.R. Williams, a Page County alum, tossed 4.1 innings, allowing no hits and striking out four. Kyle Novak led the Dukes at the plate with a two-run double.

James Madison is back in action on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET as the Dukes face No. 2 seed Southern Miss in Montgomery, Alabama.

