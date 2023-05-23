Draw Your Weather
Reported data hack affecting UVA Health, Sentara Healthcare

By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A reported data hack is impacting people’s personal information in central Virginia.

UVA Health and Sentara Healthcare say they are notifying people of a cyber incident involving Virginia-based Credit Control Corporation, a third-party vendor.

According to the business, files were copied from its network in early March. Those files contained names, address, social security numbers, and other account information.

UVA Health and Sentara say letters were mailed to those potentially affected.

Those with questions are told to call Credit Control Corporation at 866-347-3197.

