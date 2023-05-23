Skeletal remains found at Fishersville building site, Sheriff’s Office says

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says they are launching an investigation after human remains were reportedly found in Fishersville.

In a press release, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said deputies were called to a residential building site in the 1600 block of Tinkling Springs Road on May 23 at around 9:30 a.m. for a report of skeletal remains being found. The ACSO said a contractor was digging footers for a new home when they found the alleged remains.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and the remains, once excavated, will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, according to the ACSO.

“These unknown remains do not appear to be related to any active missing person’s cases in Augusta County.” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said. “We will update the community when more information on these remains becomes available”.

