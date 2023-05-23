Stanley woman upset after concrete truck crashed into her home

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - A Stanley woman is upset after a local concrete contractor crashed his truck into the side of her home last week. She said that she feels the situation has not been handled appropriately by the contractor or local police.

The incident took place last Monday and the driver of the vehicle Harold Stoneberger of Stoneberger Concrete had not yet been charged or ticketed as of Tuesday according to Stanley Police.

“I can’t sell this house, they’ve destroyed my property value. I’m now stuck in a place where I don’t feel either safe or comfortable. I don’t think that holding the driver accountable for that is a huge request, I really don’t,” said Kelley, the woman whose home was struck.

According to Stanley Police the driver of the truck lost control after a steering malfunction and into the side of Kelley’s home while her dogs were inside. Luckily the dogs weren’t hurt but now Kelley said that she has been displaced after the structure of her home was damaged.

“The dogs and I are going to have to live elsewhere for 3 to 6 months and finding a place when one of those dogs is a German Shepherd with special needs finding a place was a challenge, that was not easy,” she said. “From the driver or the Stanley Police Department I have heard absolutely zero concern about the fact that my dogs and I are going to be uprooted for months, my house is going to go under construction. Nobody is really looking at what this has done to me, to my home, to my pets.”

Kelley’s big concern is that over a week after the incident she said she hasn’t gotten any answers from the Stanley Police Department on why Stoneberger has not yet been charged with anything after the damage that was done to her home.

“This house was dilapidated when I bought it honestly the maintenance had been differed for years. I’ve spent three years restoring this home, I’m not going to cut corners. I kind of expected an apology or something and that didn’t happen either,” she said.

The Stanley Police Department said that the responding officer is meeting with the Page County Magistrate on Wednesday to determine what charges if any Stoneberger will face.

The primary reason for this delay is that the officer was out the rest of last week after Monday and the department has not dealt with many incidents like this one over the years which is why the magistrate will be consulted.

WHSV made multiple attempts to contact Harold Stoneberger but did not hear back.

