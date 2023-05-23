Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Strasburg’s historic walking trail gets navigating tips with upgrade

By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Strasburg updated its historic walking trail this month to match its re-branding. One of the main goals officials have is for residents and visitors alike to learn more about everything Strasburg has gone through.

Strasburg’s historic walking trail takes its travelers through 10 stops with a Scenic view of the Downtown Square. Supporters are excited about the updated history and want the growth to continue.

“If they have some facts — history, facts, or a story, reach out! We’re always trying to get more stories, the history of Strasburg, which we all love and appreciate,’ Strasburg Heritage Association President Tim Taylor said.

This look is the third version for the historic walking trail. Some participants describe the map can be a little confusing and can make the scavenger hunt difficult, but town officials say they thought ahead with a plan for that.

“They have the directions on each side to the next one in the specific address and it’s located just in case some people aren’t math users as well as others and they have different options on how to get to the next sign,” Strasburg Director of Strategic Initiative Olivia Hilton said.

The upgrade has been two years in the making with the trail not being updated for two decades. Town staff said they expect to see the hunt flourishing for several years.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The HCPS website announced the lockdown has been lifted at Harrisonburg High School.
Lockdown lifted at Harrisonburg High School, officials say
Mateo Luis Cabo Zevallos was reported missing in early May, and his vehicle was reportedly...
SNP suspends missing persons search after remains were found on Sunday
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member
One of the biggest takeaways management wants to express is that people can have a fryer-free...
Island Wing Company extends summer hours to nightlife

Latest News

UVA testing out COVID therapy treatment, showing positive results
Waynesboro City Council adopts covenants for Nature’s Crossing Technology Center
grill
Food and Grilling tips for the summer
Brocks Gap Road amounts to a 12-mile stretch from Rockingham County to the West Virginia state...
Construction on Brocks Gap Road meant to reduce crashes