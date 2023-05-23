UVA graduate transfer Carole Miller signs with JMU women’s basketball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, James Madison women’s basketball announced that graduate transfer Carole Miller will be joining the program for the 2023-24 season.

Miller spent the past four seasons at the University of Virginia, where she played in 84 games, making 67 starts. Miller averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers. She started in nine games her senior season, scoring a season-high 10 points in the season opener against George Washington.

Miller hails from Alexandria, Virginia and scored over 1000 points for Edison High School, helping lead the Eagles to back-to-back Class 5 State Championship finals. She was ranked number 82 in the country, according to ESPN, when she signed with the Cavaliers.

“Carole is an extremely experienced player, and I’m thrilled to have her join the family,” said JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan. “She’s tough. She’s a great defender. She rebounds. She loves getting out on the break in transition and has a great mid-range game. She’s a perfect addition to what we have.”

Miller will be joining a program that split a share of the Sun Belt Regular Season title and won the Conference Championship in its first season as a member of the Sun Belt.

