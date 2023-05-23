Draw Your Weather
UVA testing out COVID therapy treatment, showing positive results

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A team of doctors at UVA Hospital is trying to cut down on the most severe forms of COVID-19 with a new therapy technique.

They held a small clinical trial of 40 patients using an allergy medicine to limit the inflammation causing shortness of breath.

“We’re testing a drug called Dupilumab which is used to prevent asthma and we’re seeing if that’s gonna be effective at limiting deaths and long-term complications from COVID-19,” Dr. William Petri, infectious disease doctor at UVA Health said.

Dr. Petri said they are working with the drug company and the National Institute of Health to hold larger clinical trials for this therapy.

However, he said it could take a few years before it’s fully approved.

”Fewer patients died on the anti-allergy drug and then also if you’re on the anti-allergy drug not only are you more likely to survive to one year after the covid infection you are also less likely to have long-lasting damage to your lungs,” Dr. Petri said.

Dr. Petri said with these trials happening over the course of years, doctors are going to learn much more, not only about the COVID-19 virus but also ones like RSV and influenza.

