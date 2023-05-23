Draw Your Weather
Waynesboro City Council adopts covenants for Nature’s Crossing Technology Center

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - After more than 10 years since the land was purchased by the City of Waynesboro, plans for the ‘Nature’s Crossing Technology Center’ are coming together.

“We’ll have access to 205 acres of city-owned industrial land, the 170 acres of new land off Delphine and 35 acres behind town center between the existing buildings and the interstate highway,” Gregory Hitchin, director of economic development and tourism for the City of Waynesboro said at the city council meeting Monday night.

Southern Corridor Road is currently being built allowing access to this land. It’s slated to be done in 2025.

In 2012 170 acres were purchased to create New Crossings Technology Center, the city already owned the other 35 for the Waynesboro Commerce and Industry Park.

“They try to preserve nature if you will in our name, our tagline, as well as nature crossing,” Hitchin said.

Monday night the Waynesboro City Council adopted a resolution to set standards for how this land would be marketed to developers.

“Underground utilities, increased setbacks from Southern Corridor Road, additional screenings and restriction on location of outdoor screening at any public-facing street and restrict the type of use for those two industrial parks,” Hitchin said.

Waynesboro City Council unanimously adopted the covenant resolutions for this sight.

