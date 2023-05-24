Broadway High School getting football stadium upgrades

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Broadway High School is in the midst of some major renovations. In addition to an extension of the school and the creation of some new classrooms its athletic department is getting a big boost. The school’s football stadium is getting several upgrades.

New visitor side bleachers are under construction that will be safer and ADA compliant as well as new restrooms and a concession stand that will be closer to the stands that will be more easily accessible for fans on Friday nights.

“Anytime you have capital improvement projects there’s just a new level of excitement. So we’ve had a lot of people asking questions and I’m sure the first couple games we might even see an increase in attendance just to see what’s going on here. So we’re really excited and we’re appreciative of Rockingham County and their support,” said Broadway Athletic Director Ryan Ritter.

The school is also getting a second team room and a new weight room in the extension of the school.

“We’re excited about the new weight room because it’s going to benefit every single student, not just the student athletes but the P.E. classes will use it as well. Again just having something new and fresh brings a new level of excitement,” said Ritter.

Broadway is currently fund raising to be able to buy new equipment for the weight room once it is built.

“We’re selling bricks that will be displayed up at the stadium and you can highlight your name, your family, your class of 1964, whatever it may be. So we’re trying to raise 100,000 dollars for that project,” said Ritter.

You can contribute to that fundraiser here.

Broadway’s football stadium upgrades will be complete sometime in August before the start of the season while the weight room and new team room will not be finished until next fall with the rest of the school extension.

