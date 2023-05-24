Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Ferrum College takes living history to the next level

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Farm Museum has been on the Ferrum College campus since the ‘70s.

It has hosted countless school groups and served as the backdrop for many other events. And this week, it’s taking living history to a whole new level.

Five Ferrum students are taking part in a three-week course organized by the Blue Ridge Institute and the Ferrum College History Department. The first two weeks included research and training, and now the students are living on the 1800 farm.

Reagan Hall is rising Junior from Botetourt County.

“We make everything. So we make the butter, the bread. We cook everything. We have to keep the fire alive just to eat,” Hall said in an interview Tuesday morning. “It’s been really helpful, there being five of us here. So it’s like, Okay you do this, somebody do this. I don’t remember how to do this. Does somebody know how to do this?”

They’re wearing period dress. And except for the cellphones they have in case of emergency, they’ve traded technology for the hands-on tasks that would have dominated life on the farm.

Ke’Shawn Price is a recent Ferrum graduate from Lynchburg.

“I was curious about the wood-working they were doing back in the day. I wanted to get a feel of it and see what I could make myself, even though I’m still in the process of doing that, but it’s coming along good,” he said.

Blue Ridge Institute Archivist & Curator Ariel Dalton said the goal is to highlight the experiences of everyday people.

“We often hear about famous people, the politicians in history,” Dalton told us, “but we don’t see how our great grandparents were raised.”

This class has also been a learning process for Ferrum College and the Blue Ridge Institute as they consider whether to make the living history experience a staple of their summer program.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mateo Luis Cabo Zevallos was reported missing in early May, and his vehicle was reportedly...
SNP suspends missing persons search after remains were found on Sunday
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
Skeletal remains found at Fishersville building site, Sheriff’s Office says
A Stanley woman is upset after a local concrete contractor crashed his truck into the side of...
Stanley woman upset after concrete truck crashed into her home
The HCPS website announced the lockdown has been lifted at Harrisonburg High School.
Lockdown lifted at Harrisonburg High School, officials say

Latest News

healthwise
Sentara RMH unveils new mural on wall facing Critical Care unit patient rooms
Sentara RMH mural giving critical care patients a ‘mountain view’
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity this week
WHSV full forecast 5-24-23
Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors tours and discusses Valley Health Fitness Center plans