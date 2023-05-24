Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia

Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
By Cara Kopp and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, M.N. (KBJR/Gray News) - Minnesota has become the first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia, KBJR reports.

“This is the first in the nation provision, and when I say first in the nation provision, it is the only law that legalizes all forms of drug paraphernalia,” said Edward Krumpotich, the Upper Midwest Policy Lead with the National Harm Reduction Coalition. “It also legalizes all drugs contained in that paraphernalia defined as residual drugs.”

Syringes and any small doses of drugs found inside will be legal in the state of Minnesota.

The public safety bill, signed by Governor Tim Walz Friday, also legalized all forms of drug testing, allows syringe service providers to dispense sterile needles and removes caps on the number of syringes pharmacists can sell people without a prescription.

Harm reduction experts call the monumental law a new frontier of the war on drugs.

“I contracted HIV from a used syringe,” Krumpotich said. “I have been using methamphetamine since the age of 19. I was a high school history teacher.”

After his experience with dirty syringes, Krumpotich, who is now sober, turned to public policy, joining a harm reduction coalition to support this new legislation to send a new message of recovery and prevention.

“We have a large rise in infectious diseases,” Krumpotich said. “Duluth, for example, had an HIV outbreak.”

He says that sharing syringes during drug injection use is a primary factor.

“Really, it started showing up again in 2019. It’s not a huge number, but in the past year it has gone up about 20%,” said Jenny Swanson, who sits on the board of directors with Harm Reduction Sisters.

Swanson says they take in over 20,000 used syringes each month.

According to the CDC, syringe service programs lower infectious diseases by 50%.

“If you visit a syringe program, you are five times more likely to enter drug treatment,” Krumpotich said. “That information is incontrovertible.”

Krumpotich says old policies kept people in the shadows, enabling drug use by not allowing providers access to them.

“As someone who used for a long time, my disease may not have happened if I had access to a syringe service provider,” Krumpotich said.

Advocates say this may be the first real step in facing Minnesota’s opioid crisis.

The new law goes into effect on August 1.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mateo Luis Cabo Zevallos was reported missing in early May, and his vehicle was reportedly...
SNP suspends missing persons search after remains were found on Sunday
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
Skeletal remains found at Fishersville building site, Sheriff’s Office says
A Stanley woman is upset after a local concrete contractor crashed his truck into the side of...
Stanley woman upset after concrete truck crashed into her home
The HCPS website announced the lockdown has been lifted at Harrisonburg High School.
Lockdown lifted at Harrisonburg High School, officials say

Latest News

In this image made from video, Clare Nowland reacts following her skydive in Canberra,...
95-year-old Australian woman dies after police shoot her with stun gun; officer faces charges
Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ...
Target pulls some LGBTQ+ merchandise from stores ahead of June Pride month after threats to workers
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
1st seditious conspiracy sentences in Jan. 6 attack to be handed down for Stewart Rhodes, other Oath Keepers
Since last fall, Liz Geltman has received more than 80 Amazon packages, and none of them are...
Amazon delivers more than 80 packages to wrong house