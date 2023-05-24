New details emerge in deadly abduction, shootout on I-95

Draw Your Weather
New details have emerged after a deadly abduction and police chase on I-95 back in April.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - New details have emerged after a deadly abduction and police chase on I-95 back in April.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Tatiana N. David of Ithaca, New York, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Her death is now being considered a homicide.

Police say Michael C. Davis of Chesterfield forced David into a car against her will, which prompted a statewide endangered adult alert.

“The victim and the suspect were in a previous relationship and have a 4-year-old child together,” New York State Police said.

Davis is currently being held without bond and faces multiple charges.

