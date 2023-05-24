Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Newborn bison calf euthanized at Yellowstone after man interferes with it

The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto the roadway, officials said.(Source: National Park Service/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Yellowstone National Park says a man could be facing charges after helping a newborn bison calf cross a river.

Park officials said they were forced to put down the calf after it was abandoned by its herd and started walking up to people.

According to the National Park Service service, the bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto the roadway.

Officials said interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring, and that is exactly what happened.

The situation apparently became hazardous when the calf started following cars and people.

Park regulations state people need to stay at least 25 yards away from bison and other wildlife.

Yellowstone National Park said if the man is identified and found guilty of any wrongdoing, he could be charged with a misdemeanor and face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mateo Luis Cabo Zevallos was reported missing in early May, and his vehicle was reportedly...
SNP suspends missing persons search after remains were found on Sunday
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
Skeletal remains found at Fishersville building site, Sheriff’s Office says
A Stanley woman is upset after a local concrete contractor crashed his truck into the side of...
Stanley woman upset after concrete truck crashed into her home
The HCPS website announced the lockdown has been lifted at Harrisonburg High School.
Lockdown lifted at Harrisonburg High School, officials say

Latest News

Typhoon Mawar moves towards Guam
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity this week
WHSV full forecast 5-24-23
Mohamed, a 19-year-old fleeing political persecution in the northwest African country of...
Seeking asylum and work, migrants bused out of NYC find hostility