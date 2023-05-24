Sentara RMH mural giving critical care patients a ‘mountain view’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A project that began in 2021 aimed to beautify and heal was recently completed at Sentara RMH.

The mural depicting a sunset scene over mountains was painted on what used to be a plain brick wall facing the hospital’s critical care unit. The idea for a scenic painting came to be after CCU nurses noticed a difference in patients’ recovery.

“One side of the building where they could see the mountains, the Blue Ridge Mountains they were healing more quickly than those who were on the other side of the critical care unit where they just stared out onto a blank red brick wall. Well, now they can see the Blue Ridge mountains from both sides,” Arts Council of the Valley Executive Director Jenny Burden said.

Sentara RMH unveils mural facing Critical Care Unit rooms (Sentara RMH)

Arts Council of the Valley partnered with Sentara RMH and helped to find Charlottesville artist Chicho Lorenzo who completed the mural earlier this spring.

Between partnering organizations, those who had a hand in the project hope it displays more than just artwork.

“A project like this shows that two organizations that at face may not have a lot in common, can work together for the greater good of the patients here. At the Arts Council the goal is to connect communities with the arts and so this is a manifestation of connecting two communities that otherwise seem as though they wouldn’t interact with one another,” Arts council of the Valley board president and RMH foundation board member Paul Riner said.

The mural was funded through the RMH foundation, and those at the hospital say it has gotten positive feedback from patients, their families, and staff.

