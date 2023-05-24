Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors tours and discusses Valley Health Fitness Center plans

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday afternoon, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors toured the former Valley Fitness Center in Woodstock, Va.

They are approaching a time to decide whether they want to buy the property or lease it.

No decisions were made Tuesday, but the topic was discussed at the board of supervisors meeting.

The board said the original price to lease was believed to be $180,000 a year, and chair Karl Roulston couldn’t see the economic value in that, but once they discussed buying the facility it made more sense.

“It was originally 3.2 I think they were willing to take 2.9, that number impressed us because if you were gonna go and build a 20,000 square foot facility you wouldn’t get out of it for that amount of money,” Karl Roulston, chair of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors said.

The board discussed whether the lease or purchase would be worth it as the facility would just be in Woodstock and couldn’t service all of the county, but they found double use for the building.

“This was a facility that would allow Parks and Rec to have more programs and not have to turn away as many people from programs,” Roulston said. “Parks and Rec is a county feature that’s part of the quality of life so when we start thinking about what to do with Parks and Rec that’s a bit of a different discussion,” Roulston said.

The board said Valley Health has agreed to donate the exercise equipment to the building.

No action was taken Tuesday night, the board plans to vote on this item at it’s next meeting scheduled for June 13.

