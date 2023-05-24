Turner Ashby girls basketball coach Rob Lovell retiring

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Rob Lovell, the longtime Turner Ashby girls basketball coach, is retiring, the school announced Wednesday morning.

Lovell coached the Knights for 31 seasons and helped lead the girls basketball program to 10 district championships, five region championships, and three state championships.

“Coach has made a tremendous impact on our community, school, and players,” Turner Ashby High School said in a statement. “He has upheld the highest standards of professionalism while building and maintaining a winning program for over four decades.”

Lovell tallied his 500th career win during the 2022-23 season. He ranks 11th on the VHSL’s all-time wins list with a career win-loss record of 514-241.

