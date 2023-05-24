Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Turner Ashby girls basketball coach Rob Lovell retiring

FILE - Turner Ashby girls basketball coach Rob Lovell
FILE - Turner Ashby girls basketball coach Rob Lovell(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Rob Lovell, the longtime Turner Ashby girls basketball coach, is retiring, the school announced Wednesday morning.

Lovell coached the Knights for 31 seasons and helped lead the girls basketball program to 10 district championships, five region championships, and three state championships.

“Coach has made a tremendous impact on our community, school, and players,” Turner Ashby High School said in a statement. “He has upheld the highest standards of professionalism while building and maintaining a winning program for over four decades.”

Lovell tallied his 500th career win during the 2022-23 season. He ranks 11th on the VHSL’s all-time wins list with a career win-loss record of 514-241.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mateo Luis Cabo Zevallos was reported missing in early May, and his vehicle was reportedly...
SNP suspends missing persons search after remains were found on Sunday
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
Skeletal remains found at Fishersville building site, Sheriff’s Office says
A Stanley woman is upset after a local concrete contractor crashed his truck into the side of...
Stanley woman upset after concrete truck crashed into her home
The HCPS website announced the lockdown has been lifted at Harrisonburg High School.
Lockdown lifted at Harrisonburg High School, officials say

Latest News

UVA graduate transfer Carole Miller signs with JMU women’s basketball
UVA graduate transfer Carole Miller signs with JMU women’s basketball
JMU baseball defeats Old Dominion 2-1, advances to double-elimination bracket in Sun Belt...
JMU baseball defeats Old Dominion 2-1, advances to double-elimination bracket in Sun Belt Tournament
East Rockingham baseball advances to Bull Run District Semifinals
East Rockingham baseball advances to Bull Run District Semifinals
WHSV Hosts Annual Student Athlete Banquet
WHSV Hosts Annual Student Athlete Banquet