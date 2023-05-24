Waynesboro business prepares for Memorial Day weekend

Draw Your Weather
By Mike Staley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Magnolia Rose prepares for it’s first Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

Magnolia Rose is a non-profit storefront dedicated to providing resources and care to people in danger of sex trafficking. The organization sells both survivor-made items as well as other gifts and clothes to help raise funds for their efforts.

“We are the only emergency human trafficking shelter in the state of Virginia,” Kristan Crummett, co-founder of Magnolia Rose, said. “All of our revenue go back to those women and those survivors. We also have a healing center where we work with at-risk women.”

Crummett said the business is hoping for good weather and lots of foot traffic over the weekend.

“We’re always excited for the city of Waynesboro itself but also the local businesses,” Crummett said. “This is our first memorial day shopping weekend so we hope to see a lot of people. We have more inventory that has come into the store hopefully that can get moved this weekend for shoppers.”

Crummett said she hopes people not only supports local businesses, but local non-profits as well.

“I’d love to encourage shoppers to not only support Magnolia Rose, but to support other non-profits in the area,” Crummett said. “The non-profits that have the drive to support our community.”

