Allegheny Mountain Institute to host open house June 3

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - ”Allegheny Mountain Institute likes to host at least one open house a year at one of our farm locations because it allows the community to enjoy the harvest we have been sharing. And share some information about what we have been doing,” Maya Epelbaum with the Allegheny Mountain Institute explained.

The Allegheny Mountain Institute farm at Augusta Health is having an open house, next month. Organizers say this will be a way to show the community the available resources when it comes to farming and gardening.

“When we host community activities there are people that have never grown a tomato or plant lettuce and now they have some seeds and they can actually start growing the plants themselves. Another outcome that we have seen is people learn new recipes and connect with each other,” Epelbaum explained.

There will be lots of things to do during the open house from tours to classes.

The open house is on June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at the AMI Farm in Fishersville. You will be able to taste some of the vegetables on the farm. There will be scavenger hunts for the kids and also tours of the farm will run from 11:30 to 1:30 every hour.

The event is free. While it is scheduled for June 3, the rain date for the event is June 10th.

Visit amifellows.Org for more information.

