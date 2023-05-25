Draw Your Weather
Elkton baseball player headed to Texas for All-State National Championship

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - A young boy from Elkton has a big-time opportunity getting thrown his way.

“For the Muddogs I play left field and for Elkton, I play second base,” Brycin Lam said.

Soon he will be joining a new team, Team Virginia.

“You go to Texas and you play a bunch of different teams from different places and it’s just a big tournament that you play in,” Brycin said.

It’s not just a big tournament but the All-State National Championship.

“The opportunity for Brycin to be selected it’s a blessing in itself you know ... going to Texas everything’s bigger in Texas so it’ll be a new experience for him and playing with other players his caliber is something to look forward to,” Bryan Duff, Brycin’s coach for the Muddogs said.

Brycin has been playing baseball since he was four years old.

He said his goal is to keep playing well into his adult life.

”I’m really excited about it I think it’ll be really fun,” Brycin said.

Many kids grow up thinking they want to be the next Mike Trout or Freddie Freeman, but Brycin said he wants to make a name of his own and just be the best Brycin Lam he can be.

”I’ve really watched him develop as a young man and a baseball player, he’s a kid with high character he’s gonna fit in nicely with his teammates,” Duff said. “He’s a good dugout kid here for us and he’s always got a smile on his face and he’s always keeping spirits up with the team so I know he’s gonna fit in no matter who he plays with.”

Brycin’s mother said he is a straight-A student and started playing for the Muddogs when he was eight which is a USSSA team, and that led to the Team Virginia opportunity.

Brycin is raising money to help fund his trip to Dallas, Texas July 21-27.

His family has set up a GoFundMe along with Venmo and PayPal accounts to help offset some of the costs for flights, hotels, food, uniforms and gear.

Venmo: @BrycinTeamVa (Under Makayla Lam)

Paypal: makayla_02@yahoo.com

Go Fund Me:

