Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Hall shuts down JMU offense, Dukes to face App State in elimination game

Southern Miss starting pitcher Tanner Hall on the mound facing James Madison at the Sun Belt...
Southern Miss starting pitcher Tanner Hall on the mound facing James Madison at the Sun Belt Baseball Tournament.(WDAM)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHSV) - Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Tanner Hall pitched a complete game and had plenty of run support in the process at Southern Miss defeated James Madison 7-1 on Wednesday at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Hall allowed just three hits, striking out nine batters, and allowed only one run.

On offense, Southern Miss was led by Nick Monistere who hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Golden Eagles a 2-1 lead.

Reece Ewing also contributed for Southern Miss with a 2-RBI single in the sixth inning.

James Madison will face App State in an elimination game on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

You can hear postgame remarks from James Madison head coach Marlin Ikenberry below.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mateo Luis Cabo Zevallos was reported missing in early May, and his vehicle was reportedly...
SNP suspends missing persons search after remains were found on Sunday
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
Skeletal remains found at Fishersville building site, Sheriff’s Office says
A Stanley woman is upset after a local concrete contractor crashed his truck into the side of...
Stanley woman upset after concrete truck crashed into her home
The HCPS website announced the lockdown has been lifted at Harrisonburg High School.
Lockdown lifted at Harrisonburg High School, officials say

Latest News

UVA graduate transfer Carole Miller signs with JMU women’s basketball
UVA graduate transfer Carole Miller signs with JMU women’s basketball
JMU baseball defeats Old Dominion 2-1, advances to double-elimination bracket in Sun Belt...
JMU baseball defeats Old Dominion 2-1, advances to double-elimination bracket in Sun Belt Tournament
JMU baseball falls to Georgia Southern in regular season finale
JMU baseball falls to Georgia Southern in regular season finale
James Madison head baseball coach Marlin Ikenberry in the dugout during a baseball game against...
James Madison splits doubleheader at Georgia Southern, reaches 30 wins for only second time since 2011