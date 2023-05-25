Hall shuts down JMU offense, Dukes to face App State in elimination game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHSV) - Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Tanner Hall pitched a complete game and had plenty of run support in the process at Southern Miss defeated James Madison 7-1 on Wednesday at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Hall allowed just three hits, striking out nine batters, and allowed only one run.

On offense, Southern Miss was led by Nick Monistere who hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Golden Eagles a 2-1 lead.

Reece Ewing also contributed for Southern Miss with a 2-RBI single in the sixth inning.

James Madison will face App State in an elimination game on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

You can hear postgame remarks from James Madison head coach Marlin Ikenberry below.

