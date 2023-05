HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash has closed all lanes heading west on US-33 in Harrisonburg, VDOT says.

According to VDOT, all drivers in the Linda Lane area can expect delays because of a traffic crash. All west lanes are closed, and the eastbound left turn lane is blocked, as of 3:30 p.m.

Crash: WB on US-33 at 0.5mi east of I-81 in Harrisonburg. All WB travel lanes closed. 3:32PM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) May 25, 2023

