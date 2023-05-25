High school scores and highlights: May 24, 2023

(WHSV) - Region championships got underway in baseball and soccer. Region tournaments also continued for tennis.

WHSV has highlights from the following games

Baseball: Fort Defiance 3, Monticello 2

Girls Soccer: Fluvanna County 2, Staunton 1

Girls Tennis: Turner Ashby 5, Staunton 0

For additional scores, click here. If you see a score missing, report it by sending an email with the information to sports@whsv.com.

