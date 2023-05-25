Draw Your Weather
High school scores and highlights: May 24, 2023

The Fort Defiance baseball team meets on the mound during the first round of the Region 3C Tournament against Monticello on May 24, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - Region championships got underway in baseball and soccer. Region tournaments also continued for tennis.

WHSV has highlights from the following games

  • Baseball: Fort Defiance 3, Monticello 2
  • Girls Soccer: Fluvanna County 2, Staunton 1
  • Girls Tennis: Turner Ashby 5, Staunton 0

For additional scores, click here. If you see a score missing, report it by sending an email with the information to sports@whsv.com.

