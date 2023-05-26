Appalachian State eliminates James Madison from Sun Belt Tournament

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team saw its season come to a close on Thursday afternoon at the Sun Belt Tournament as Appalachian State defeated the Dukes 8-7.

James Madison trailed multiple times on Thursday but managed to rally.

Trailing 2-0 after three, the Dukes took a 3-2 lead on a Jason Schiavone 2-run home run.

When JMU was trailing 5-3 in the seventh inning, Mason Dunaway hit a game-tying 2-run home run.

The difference in the game came in the eighth inning. With the game tied 5-5, Appalachian State scored three times, taking the lead on a ground ball that deflected off the first base bag and ricocheted into right field.

James Madison closes the season with a 31-25 record. The Dukes finish six games above .500 for the first time in 12 seasons.

You can hear JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry’s postgame remarks in the video below.

