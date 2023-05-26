Draw Your Weather
Appalachian State eliminates James Madison from Sun Belt Tournament

James Madison pitcher Jaden Kinsler on the mound at the 2023 Sun Belt Baseball Tournament
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team saw its season come to a close on Thursday afternoon at the Sun Belt Tournament as Appalachian State defeated the Dukes 8-7.

James Madison trailed multiple times on Thursday but managed to rally.

Trailing 2-0 after three, the Dukes took a 3-2 lead on a Jason Schiavone 2-run home run.

When JMU was trailing 5-3 in the seventh inning, Mason Dunaway hit a game-tying 2-run home run.

The difference in the game came in the eighth inning. With the game tied 5-5, Appalachian State scored three times, taking the lead on a ground ball that deflected off the first base bag and ricocheted into right field.

James Madison closes the season with a 31-25 record. The Dukes finish six games above .500 for the first time in 12 seasons.

You can hear JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry’s postgame remarks in the video below.

