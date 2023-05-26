Cooler into the weekend

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 50s. This is another day where it takes temperatures a while to turn warm. Sunny for the afternoon and eventually mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, breezy at times. Cooling quick into the evening and feeling cool, into the 60s early on. Some clouds increase overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

We are still monitoring the coastal low for the weekend so stay with WHSV for updates or slight adjustments. How much rain we’ll see depends on the track of this low.

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 50s. Only a few peeks of sun at times. Generally mostly cloudy and rather cool for the day. Breezy so with the clouds and the breeze, it will feel cool. Highs only into the mid 60s. Dry during the day. Cloudy and cool into the evening, staying into the 60s before sunset and still breezy. Cool, overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. A few showers after midnight possible.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 50s and cloudy. This will be quite the cool day. Staying cloudy with some on and off showers at times for the day. This will come into the area in several waves at times for the day, so there will be breaks. Depending on the track of the low, the best potential for more steady showers could be south of Rt. 33 especially for Augusta, Rockbridge County and south. Stay tuned for adjustments. Breezy and chilly, highs only into the low 60s. Lows in the low to mid 50s with some scattered showers overnight. Staying breezy.

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy and a cool start in the 50s. Breezy at times for the day. A few on and off spotty showers. Right now, no washout but stay tuned. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and mainly cloudy. An isolated storm but not widespread. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy and warm for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s and plenty of sunshine. A very warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Sunny and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A warm evening with temperatures into the 70s and mild overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

