Drivers experiencing delays on Rt. 33 due to crash

Drivers should expect delays due to a vehicle crash in Rockingham County on US-33 in the vicinity of McGaheysville Road, as of Friday at 12:30 p.m., according to VDOT.(Credit: MGN)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: According to Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC, fire and rescue crews are clearing the scene and eastbound lanes are reopen.

Drivers should expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash in Rockingham County on US-33 in the vicinity of McGaheysville Road, as of Friday at 12:30 p.m., according to VDOT.

