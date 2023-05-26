Drivers experiencing delays on Rt. 33 due to crash
According to VDOT
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: According to Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC, fire and rescue crews are clearing the scene and eastbound lanes are reopen.
Drivers should expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash in Rockingham County on US-33 in the vicinity of McGaheysville Road, as of Friday at 12:30 p.m., according to VDOT.
