Family and friends of Ricky Dickey, a hit-and-run victim, calling for road safety

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Family and friends of Ricky Dickey are calling for improved road conditions and safety on the Parkersburg Turnpike in Augusta County.

Rickey Dickey was a father and husband in Augusta County. On Wed. May 24, Dickey was killed in a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Pine Tree Lane and the Parkersburg Turnpike.

“He was loved, there was issues but he was loved,” Tara Dickey, wife of Ricky Dickey said. “And he loved us.”

Megan Stroop was the person who called emergency services to get Ricky Dickey medical help. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He stepped over the white line and they hit him,” Stroop said. “I ran and I got my phone and I called for help.”

Stroop’s family has lived in the house for over 35 years. Janet Rosen, the homeowner, and mother of Stroop, said she has seen “so many accidents” on the turnpike and wishes there could be change.

“They go way too fast, they think they’re the only ones on the highway,” Rosen said. “People don’t realize since the COVID pandemic, so many people walk now. Come on give them some room.”

Rosen said some people do not have the luxury of owning a car and have to walk to the places they need to go. She also said people go 60 to 65 mph on the turnpike, which is 20 miles per hour over the 45 mph speed limit posted. In the state of Virginia, 20 miles or over the speed limit can earn a class 1 misdemeanor reckless driving charge.

The turnpike has no designated areas for pedestrians to walk on either side of the road.

“They pass me here, on a double line,” Rosen said. “Somebody needs to do something, they need to set up more radar.”

Billy Puffenbarger is another victim of a pedestrian-involved crash on the turnpike. Puffenbarger was struck just a quarter mile away where Dickey was hit.

Puffenbarger said he was thankful for the people who came to help him when he was struck. He said he could have died the same way Dickey did if no one came to his aid.

“Somebody doesn’t care when they drive off, it’s just the hit-and-run part is what hurts the most,” Puffenbarger said. “Somebody stops and worst-case scenario then whatever, it’s just the part of driving off where you just don’t care about another human.”

Puffenbarger said the neighbors who helped him on that day, helped him be the dad that he is today.

Tara Dickey said she wants closure. She said she needs to know what happened to Ricky and who did it.

“If anyone knows anything just to help us, help us find out who did this,” Tara Dickey said. “If you did this and it was an accident then please just come forward, I just need to know what happened. I need this.”

At this time, Virginia State Police have not identified or found the subject. VSP said the suspect would be driving either a maroon or red truck/SUV and the vehicle would have damage on the right front headlight and turn signal. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle and/or its driver is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.