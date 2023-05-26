Five displaced from house fire in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday evening, firefighters responded to a house fire.

According to Deputy Chief Perry Weller, the fire started at 7:30 pm at 19 Beverly Court. Firefighters arrived at the scene just 4 minutes later.

The fire started in the kitchen and worked its way to the front of the house. Two adults and one child were home when it started and they all got out safely. Two other adults who also live in the home were not home at the time.

The fire is contained and officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.